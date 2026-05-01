Explained: Why Jason Holder's catch in GT-RCB game was controversial

The low-scoring IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium was full of thrilling moments. One of the major highlights was the dismissal of RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, who was caught by Jason Holder . In the first innings, Patidar attempted a pull shot off Arshad Khan while batting on 19. Holder dived forward and completed a low catch, but the decision depended on the third umpire.

Umpire's call Patidar's dismissal sparks controversy Replays of the incident were inconclusive on whether the ball had touched the ground after Holder took the catch. Despite this uncertainty, the third umpire backed the on-field decision after review, ruling Patidar out. This decision left RCB visibly unhappy at a critical stage of the match. Outside the boundary rope, Virat Kohli and coach Andy Flower were seen expressing their frustration with conversations with umpires.

Cricket regulations What do the laws of cricket state? According to Law 33.3, "A catch is only completed when the fielder has 'complete control over the ball and his/her movement.' The ball cannot touch the ground before then." Meanwhile, Law 33.2.2 states that a catch is fair "if the ball is held in the hand or hands of a fielder, even if the hand holding the ball is touching the ground, or is hugged to the body, or lodges in the external protective equipment worn by a fielder, or lodges accidentally in a fielder's clothing."

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