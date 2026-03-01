Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Shimron Hetmyer for 6th time (T20s): Stats
What's the story
Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed an in-form Shimron Hetmyer in Match 52 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. The Super 8s Group 1 clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, witnessed Bumrah getting Hetmyer's wicket in the 12th over. It was a double-wicket burst for Bumrah in that over, reducing the Windies to 103/3. Notably, Bumrah has continued his dominance over Hetmyer.
Knock
Hetmyer falls for a brisk 12-ball 27
Hetmyer walked in when West Indies were 68/1. Therteafter, he made his presence felt with a brisk 12-ball 27. He smashed a four and two sixes. A short of length delivery which angled across the left-hander, saw the batter try to slog too far across the line. He derived an inside edge with Sanju Samson completing the catch behind.
Stats
Hetmyer averages 2.83 versus Bumrah in T20s
Across 10 T20 innings, Bumrah has dismissed Hetmyer six times, as per ESPNcricinfo. The batter has faced 23 balls in this rivalry, scoring 17 runs. 11 deliveries have been dot balls with Hetmyer managing to hit a solitary four. Hetmyer averages 2.83 versus Bumrah. In Men's T20Is, Bumrah has now dismissed Hetmyer twice across three innings. Hetmyer averages 4 in this duel.