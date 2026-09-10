Before acing yorkers, Jasprit Bumrah was told to avoid them

Although Bumrah was active in the IPL, he made his international debut in 2016. MS Dhoni was India's white-ball captain back then.

India were 4-0 down in the five-match series Down Under. In Sydney, Australia set India a daunting target (330), but Bumrah's brilliant spells with an uncanny action caught the attention.

Manish Pandey later powered India to their only win of the series. However, India discovered a gem in Bumrah.