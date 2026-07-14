ICC ODI Ranking: Why the list doesn't feature Jasprit Bumrah
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah, India's ace fast bowler and the top-ranked Test bowler, is currently out of the official ICC ODI Rankings. This is despite his inclusion in India's squad for the upcoming series against England. The reason behind this anomaly lies in the ICC's eligibility criteria for rankings and Bumrah's selective participation in international matches over the past two and a half years.
Ranking rules
ICC's eligibility criteria for ODI rankings
According to the ICC's eligibility criteria for rankings, players must have played international matches within a certain period.
For Test cricket, they should have played in the last 12-15 months.
Meanwhile, for white-ball cricket, players should have participated in an international match in the last nine to 12 months.
This is where Bumrah's absence from ODIs comes into play.
Workload management
Selective participation in ODIs since the 2023 World Cup final
Bumrah has been largely reserved for major tournaments and key Test series, which is why he hasn't played an ODI since the 2023 World Cup final.
He has also been rested for several bilateral white-ball series due to his history of back injuries.
This selective participation means he no longer meets the ICC's eligibility criteria for ODI bowling rankings.
Career highlights
Bumrah's stellar international career
Since his international debut in 2016, Bumrah has been a consistent performer across formats.
Arguably the best speedster at present, the right-arm seamer has taken 149 wickets from 89 ODIs at an average of 23.55. His tally includes 2 fifers.
Bumrah also has 234 wickets in 52 Tests at an average of 19.79.
His T20I tally reads 121 wickets at 18.08.