WI's Jayden Seales completes 100 Test wickets: Decoding his stats
What's the story
West Indies pacer Jayden Seales has raced to 100 wickets in Test cricket. The star speedster reached the milestone with his only scalp on Day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. He trapped opposition skipper Dhananjaya de Silva for 33 as the visitors reached 338/5 at stumps. Lahiru Udara's brilliant 188 headlined the day's play as Seales's 17 overs resulted in 1/72. Meanwhile, here we look at Seales's stats and records in Tests.
Career
An average of 26-plus
Seales, who made his Test debut in June 2021, took 28 Tests and 52 innings to complete a century of Test wickets, as per ESPNcricinfo. His average of 26.17 is the best among WI bowlers with at least 100 Test wickets in this century. Kemar Roach (26.83) is the only other Caribbean bowler with a sub-30 average in this regard.
Fifers
Three fifers in the format
Seales has clocked three five-wicket hauls in the format, with his best figures being 6/61 in the 2024 Guyana Test against South Africa. Meanwhile, 76 of Seales's wickets have come in 18 home Tests at a jaw-dropping average of 20.96. Malcolm Marshall (20.06) is the only WI bowler with 75-plus wickets in home Tests at a better average. Each of Seales's three Test fifers has come at home.
Information
Over 200 wickets in FC cricket
Seales, who represents Trinidad & Tobago in domestic cricket, completed 200 First-Class wickets in the 2026 West Indies Championship. He has now raced to 201 scalps across 58 games at an average of around 25. This includes eight four-wicket hauls and seven fifers.