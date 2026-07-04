WI's Jayden Seales completes 100 Test wickets: Decoding his stats

Fifers

Three fifers in the format

Seales has clocked three five-wicket hauls in the format, with his best figures being 6/61 in the 2024 Guyana Test against South Africa. Meanwhile, 76 of Seales's wickets have come in 18 home Tests at a jaw-dropping average of 20.96. Malcolm Marshall (20.06) is the only WI bowler with 75-plus wickets in home Tests at a better average. Each of Seales's three Test fifers has come at home.