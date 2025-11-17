3rd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay's three-fer versus Pakistan goes in vain
Sri Lanka cricket team spinner Jeffrey Vandersay claimed a three-fer versus Pakistan in the 3rd and final ODI on Sunday. The match in Rawalpindi saw Vandersay do well for his side with figures worth 3/42 from 10 overs. However, his efforts weren't enough as Pakistan won the contest by six wickets and sealed the three-match series 3-0. Here are further details and stats.
A three-wicket spell for Vandersay
Vandersay broke a 74-run stand for the 2nd wicket by dismissing Fakhar Zaman (55) in the 16th over. Thereafter, he got Babar Azam's scalp in the 21st over. In the 25th over, Vandersay dismissed Salman Agha to get his 3rd.
Vandersay races to 43 ODI wickets
Vandersay has raced to a tally of 43 ODI scalps from 29 matches at an average of 25.74. Versus Pakistan, Vandersay now owns 7 wickets from 5 matches at 29.42. This is his best spell against Pakistan. As per ESPNcricinfo, Vandersay has picked 161 wickets in List A cricket (50 overs format) from 112 matches at an average of 24-plus.