3rd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay's three-fer versus Pakistan goes in vain

By Rajdeep Saha 12:40 am Nov 17, 202512:40 am

What's the story

Sri Lanka cricket team spinner Jeffrey Vandersay claimed a three-fer versus Pakistan in the 3rd and final ODI on Sunday. The match in Rawalpindi saw Vandersay do well for his side with figures worth 3/42 from 10 overs. However, his efforts weren't enough as Pakistan won the contest by six wickets and sealed the three-match series 3-0. Here are further details and stats.