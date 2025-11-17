Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman hits his 19th ODI half-century: Key stats
What's the story
Pakistan cricket team opener Fakhar Zaman hit a crucial fifty in the 3rd and final ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The match in Rawalpindi saw Pakistan score 215/4 in response to Sri Lanka's 211/10. Besides Fakhar, Mohammad Rizwan hit an unbeaten fifty as Pakistan won the contest and sealed the series 3-0. It was a knock of substance from Fakhar's blade. Here's more.
Information
A knock of substance from the opener
Pakistan were reduced to 8/1 before Fakhar was joined by Babar Azam. The duo added a neat 74-run stand for the 2nd wicket. Fakhar perished right after getting to a fifty. He was dismissed by Jeffrey Vandersay for a knock of 55 from 45 balls.
Runs
5th fifty for Fakhar against Sri Lanka
As mentioned, Fakhar scored 55 runs from 45 balls. He hit 8 fours. Playing his 92nd ODI, he has raced to 3,861 runs at 45.42. This was his 19th ODI fifty (50s: 11). Versus the Lankans, he owns 497 runs from 12 matches. He averages 41.41. This was his 5th fifty against Sri Lanka, as per ESPNcricinfo.