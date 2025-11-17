Mohammad Rizwan shines in his 100th ODI appearance: Key stats
What's the story
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan produced the goods for his side with an unbeaten 61-run knock versus Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final ODI on Sunday. The match in Rawalpindi was Rizwan's 100th ODI appearance. And the senior player made things count with a match-winning knock as Pakistan (215/4) chased down Sri Lanka's score of 211/10. Here are further details and stats.
Knock
Rizwan plays a fine hand, stitched 100*-run stand alongside Talat
Rizwan came in when Pakistan were 82/2 in the 16th over. He saw the likes of Babar Azam and Salman Agha perish in quick succession as Pakistan were rediced to 115/4. Thereafter, Rizwan was joined by Hussain Talat and the two stitched an unbeaten 100-run stand. Rizwan took his time in the middle and found able support from Talat as Pakistan won the contest.
Stats
2,921 runs for Rizwan after 100 ODI games
Rizwan scored a patient 61*-run knock from 92 balls. He hit 4 fours. Playing his 100th ODI, Rizwan now owns 2,921 runs at an average of 41.72 from 91 innings. Rizwan has managed to clock 19 fifties and 4 hundreds. Versus Sri Lanka, Rizwan has amassed 470 runs from 10 matches at 156.66. This was his 4th fifty against them (100s: 1).