WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues reflects on DC's defeat against MI

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Jemimah Rodrigues remained calm and positive after her team's 50-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Despite the loss, she emphasized that it was a learning experience for her relatively new team. The defending champions MI had posted a challenging total of 195/4, with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur scoring aggressive half-centuries.

Learning curve Jemimah emphasizes need for batting partnerships Jemimah highlighted that while the target was achievable and the bowling performance was good, the batting fell short due to a lack of partnerships. She said, "The target was definitely chaseable, but with the bat we didn't manage to build partnerships. That's something we'll work on." The captain also stressed that this loss doesn't define her team and expressed confidence in their strong batting line-up to bounce back.

Captaincy insights Jemimah's captaincy debut and future prospects Reflecting on her captaincy debut, Jemimah said it was special to start a new journey at her home ground in front of her parents. She looked forward to the quick turnaround before their next match as an opportunity to reset and respond quickly. "Captaincy is something I really love, and to be here at my home ground in front of my parents and start a new journey - I think that was really special," she said.