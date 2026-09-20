'That's the plan': Jhye Richardson determined to make Test return

Richardson has only played four Tests and 33 white-ball internationals since his international debut in 2017.

He is well aware of the risks that come with being a fast bowler at the highest level.

"It [turning 30] is quite scary knowing careers can end abruptly," he said at a BBL event in Chennai before joining the Australia A squad.

Notably, Richardson owns 131 First-Class wickets at a fine average of 23.68.