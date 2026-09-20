'That's the plan': Jhye Richardson determined to make Test return
What's the story
Fast bowler Jhye Richardson is gearing up for his 30th birthday on Sunday. He will celebrate the milestone just two days ahead of the first unofficial Test between Australia A and India A in Puducherry. Despite a series of injuries and losing his Australia central contract recently, Richardson remains optimistic about his future in cricket.
Career challenges
Scary feeling ahead of turning 30: Richardson
Richardson has only played four Tests and 33 white-ball internationals since his international debut in 2017.
He is well aware of the risks that come with being a fast bowler at the highest level.
"It [turning 30] is quite scary knowing careers can end abruptly," he said at a BBL event in Chennai before joining the Australia A squad.
Notably, Richardson owns 131 First-Class wickets at a fine average of 23.68.
Future plans
Determined to make Test return in India
Despite his recent setbacks, Richardson is determined to continue playing Test cricket. He has set his sights on next year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.
"That's always the plan - to play Test cricket," he said. "I'd love to play Test cricket... but with shoulder issues and other issues, I haven't played as much as I would have liked."
Game readiness
County stint with Yorkshire helped him prepare for red-ball grind
Richardson last played a Test in December 2025 during the Ashes at the MCG.
He has also played county cricket with Yorkshire, which he believes will help him prepare for the upcoming red-ball grind in India.
"It was a great experience, obviously playing against him in the Ashes and then getting to know him a bit more off the field," he said about his time with Joe Root at Yorkshire.
Fitness doubts
Will Richardson be able to bowl at 140kph?
Earlier this month, George Bailey, chair of selectors, questioned if Richardson could bowl at speeds of 140kph and above.
Adam Voges, his coach at WA and the Scorchers in the BBL, believes Richardson is fitter now than ever before.
"I think I'm really excited and optimistic for Jhye [ahead of the new season]," Voges said.
India return
Richardson excited about reconnecting with Indian fans and conditions
Having last played in India over two years ago for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, Richardson is looking forward to reconnecting with Indian fans and conditions.
He will be back for the BBL season-opener in Chennai on December 12.
"We all know how much India loves its cricket," Richardson said. "The stadiums are always packed out and super loud."