Real Madrid agree to sign Manchester United's wonderkid JJ Gabriel
What's the story
Real Madrid are preparing to sign Manchester United's 16-year-old prodigy, JJ Gabriel, in the upcoming January transfer window. The Spanish giants have reached a verbal agreement with the young talent, who had requested to leave Old Trafford in September. Despite interest from top European clubs like Barcelona, PSG, and Bayern Munich, it is Real Madrid who are leading the race for his signature, as per reports.
Transfer details
Real Madrid can sign Gabriel due to FIFA loophole
Though Gabriel is registered with Manchester United's academy until the end of the season, Real Madrid are keen on signing him as early as January.
This is possible due to a FIFA loophole that allows European clubs to sign young players on professional contracts if they have a European passport.
Gabriel qualifies for this through his parents.
Legal considerations
Man United could take legal action if Gabriel leaves
Despite the verbal agreement, there has been no club-to-club contact regarding Gabriel's transfer.
According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United will consider legal action if a potential move does materialize for the youngster. However, this is not a concern for Gabriel's camp.
The young player had requested to leave United in September and hasn't trained with the club since then.
When Gabriel's camp made his exit request clear, they sought immediate de-registration for the player to become a free agent.
This has resulted in the teen not training with Manchester United since September.
Reason
Reason behind Gabriel's departure
The young talent's family wanted him to be part of Man United's first-team training and therefore had him pull out of training for U21s.
Meanwhile, as per Sky Sports News, Gabriel's family also wanted him to play at least 20 minutes against Sabah in the Champions League, Brighton in the FA Cup and Bournemouth in the Premier League on October 25.
Man United chose not to include Gabriel in their Champions League A-list squad and he was ineligible for the match against Sabah.