Decoding Joe Root's stellar ODI record against Sri Lanka
What's the story
The first ODI match between England and Sri Lanka will be played at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on September 22. Eyes will be on Joe Root as the English batsman has a stellar record against the Lankans in ODIs. He has also been enjoying a dream run in the 50-over format this year. On this note, we look at Root's numbers against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket.
Stats
An average of 67.85
Across 32 ODIs against Sri Lanka, Root has scored 1,425 runs at an impressive average of 67.85.
As per Cricinfo, India's Shikhar Dhawan (69.43) is the only batter to score 1,000-plus runs against the Lankans at a better average.
Root has three centuries and 11 fifties in this regard, with a top score of 121.
No other England batter has even 900 ODI runs against Sri Lanka.
Run
Golden run in away series this year
Earlier this year, England toured Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series, and Root crossed the 50-run mark in each one of them.
After scoring 61 and 75 in the first two games, Root returned unbeaten on 111 off 108 balls in the series decider.
Meanwhile, Root averages 60.11 against Sri Lanka in home ODIs, having scored 541 runs.
The batter has six fifties across 12 innings in this regard.
Career
Most runs for England in ODIs
Coming to Root's overall stats in ODIs, he has scored 7,826 runs from 192 matches (181 innings) at an average of 51.15 - the most for an England batter.
This tally includes 20 tons and 48 fifties.
Since the start of 2025, he has scored 1,304 across 21 games in the format at a jaw-dropping average of 81.5.
Moreover, Root has scored 60 or more in each of his last six ODI innings.