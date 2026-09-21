Decoding Joe Root's stellar ODI record against Sri Lanka

Across 32 ODIs against Sri Lanka, Root has scored 1,425 runs at an impressive average of 67.85.

As per Cricinfo, India's Shikhar Dhawan (69.43) is the only batter to score 1,000-plus runs against the Lankans at a better average.

Root has three centuries and 11 fifties in this regard, with a top score of 121.

No other England batter has even 900 ODI runs against Sri Lanka.