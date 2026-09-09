Joe Root becomes third-most-capped player in Tests: Key stats
What's the story
England's Test captain Joe Root has added another feather to his cap. He is now the third-most-capped player in Test history. England's third and final Test against Pakistan marked this milestone. Root won the toss and elected to field at Edgbaston. The 35-year-old broke a tie with both Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh, according to Cricinfo. Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Root trails Tendulkar and Anderson
The Edgbaston affair against Pakistan marked Root's 169th appearance in the Test format. He is now ahead of former Australian captains Ponting and Waugh (168 each).
Root is now only behind legends Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson. While the Master Blaster tops the tally with 200 games, Anderson concluded his career with 188 appearances.
Career
A look at his illustrious career
Root has been holding England's middle order since his Test debut in 2012.
Among the all-time greats, the English batter has racked up 14,208 runs from 307 Test innings at an incredible average of 50.38.
Only Tendulkar is ahead of Root in terms of Test runs (15,921).
Root also has 41 centuries and 68 half-centuries to his name.
Information
Another record for Root
At Edgbaston, Root became only the third player to feature in 90-plus Tests in England, according to Cricinfo. With 90 appearances, he joined former teammates Anderson (106) and Stuart Broad (98).