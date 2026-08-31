Joe Root urges England players to celebrate win 'grown-up way'
What's the story
England Test captain Joe Root asked his players to celebrate the Lord's Test win over Pakistan "in a sensible, grown-up way." The win gave England a 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series and their first multi-game series win since 2024. Root stressed that while it's important to enjoy such successes, they should be celebrated without any off-field controversies that have marred past celebrations.
Captain's advice
Enjoy but in a grown-up way, says Root
After the match, Root said, "It's hard to win Test matches, it's hard to win Test series, so enjoy it and celebrate it, but in a sensible, grown-up way."
He added that this is a great start for their new team.
Root's message comes after several off-field controversies involving England players that forced players to miss matches
Batting woes
Root's poor batting form
The England captain also noted that despite their on-field success, his own performance with the bat has been below the standards he has set.
Root averages 39.18 in 11 innings this year, well below his career average of 50.38.
"I know I'm a good player, and I'd like to think there's a big score around the corner," Root said after England's victory over Pakistan at Lord's on Sunday.
Ball impact
Harder Dukes ball affecting batters
Root also highlighted the Dukes ball as a factor in the challenging conditions for batters this summer.
He said this year's batch feels harder and has a different lacquer, although he doesn't have proof of any manufacturing change.
"As a batter, when you practice, they're cracking your bats more frequently," Root said.
He also wondered if these harder balls are leaving deeper dents on the pitch and causing more movement off it.
Match
How the match panned out
Asked to bat at Lord's, England posted 290 with fifties from Jordan Cox and Jamie Smith. Mohammad Abbas claimed a four-wicket haul.
Pakistan, without the injured Imam-ul-Haq, collapsed to 110 as Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer rattled them.
Banking on the first-innings lead, England scored 208, led by Dan Lawrence's fifty. Meanwhile, Abbas claimed five wickets.
Chasing 389, Pakistan faltered again despite Saud Shakeel's fighting 97. Robinson took four wickets to complete England's victory.