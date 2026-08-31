Is Joe Root in a slump? England captain addresses concerns
What's the story
After leading England to two successive Test wins over Pakistan, Joe Root has defended his form with the bat. Despite starting his second stint as Test captain well, Root is averaging 29.44 across five home Tests this summer. He has been dismissed LBW nine times in his last seven Tests, seven of those occasions coming this summer alone. However, Root is confident of bouncing back.
Conditions impact
Root defends his batting struggles
After the Lord's Test, Root said he is confident of rejuventating his Midas touch.
"I've played this game a long time, and I've always found ways of solving those problems and working it through," he told BBC after the Lord's Test against Pakistan.
He added, "There's a reason why I've got 14,000 runs and a reason why I've played the best part of 15 years at this level."
Optimism amid frustration
LBW dismissals frustrating for Root
Root admitted that it is frustrating to be out LBW so often, but he also said there are probably four umpire's calls within that which could have gone the other way.
He added, "You try and be realistic and understand where everything's at, but also be aware of what you need to do to keep improving and keep getting better."
Hard work
Hard work key to overcoming batting struggles
Root stressed the importance of hard work in cricket, saying, "You're never given anything in this game."
He added, "You have to work for everything. You have to keep working hard, and I'll certainly keep doing that."
The England captain also hinted at a possible change in the Dukes ball from last season, which might be contributing to the tough batting conditions this summer.
Do you know?
Most Test tons by a batter in a country
According to Cricinfo, Root has the most Test centuries by a batter in a country. Notably, 24 of his 41 Test tons have come in England. He earlier surpassed Ricky Ponting (23 in Australia), Jacques Kallis (23 in South Africa), and Mahela Jayawardene (23 in Sri Lanka).
Captaincy impact
England beat Pakistan at Lord's
Despite his personal struggles with the bat, Root has led England to a strong start in his second stint as captain.
They recently beat Pakistan by 194 runs at Lord's, marking their first Test series victory (multiple matches) since 2024.
Root has won his first two Tests since returning to the leadership role and remains focused on ensuring his players celebrate responsibly without any distractions from their performance on the field.