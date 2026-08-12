Joe Root scraps England team's midnight curfew: What it means
What's the story
Joe Root, who recently returned as England's Test captain, has scrapped the controversial midnight curfew. The decision comes ahead of a three-Test series against Pakistan. Root returned to the role after Ben Stokes retired from international cricket following the third Test against New Zealand this year. He inherits a team that has struggled with off-field discipline issues in recent months.
Leadership philosophy
Root's view on curfews
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) earlier introduced strict behavioral guidelines in July, including a mandatory midnight curfew.
However, Root ditched the approach, saying on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, "My view on curfews is that I don't think they work."
He insisted that player autonomy off the pitch directly influences performance on it.
"If you want guys to take responsibility on the field, they've got to feel like they can be grown adults and make good, strong decisions off it."
Policy change
ECB backs Root's decision
The ECB has backed Root's decision, saying he and new head coach Stephen Fleming are taking ownership of the squad's internal standards.
"We have a Test captain and coach who are looking at how they set team standards and culture," the governing body said.
"As part of this, the curfew will no longer be in place."
The original curfew was introduced after multiple high-profile distractions, including a late-night incident involving Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson.
Player expectations
Players know their responsibilities: Root
Root emphasized that players know their responsibilities and how to prepare for a Test match.
He said, "You know what your responsibilities are, you know how you need to prepare for a Test match and what it takes."
The ECB also confirmed that all players will have a clear understanding of expectations when they come together for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.
Information
Upcoming Test series against Pakistan
Under Root, England are set to feature in three Tests against Pakistan, starting August 19. The series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. England are currently seventh in the nine-team standings.