Joe Root scraps England team's midnight curfew: What it means

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) earlier introduced strict behavioral guidelines in July, including a mandatory midnight curfew.

However, Root ditched the approach, saying on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, "My view on curfews is that I don't think they work."

He insisted that player autonomy off the pitch directly influences performance on it.

"If you want guys to take responsibility on the field, they've got to feel like they can be grown adults and make good, strong decisions off it."