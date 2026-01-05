Record-breaking Joe Root gets to 19,000 First-Class runs: Stats
Joe Root scored a brilliant 160, helping England post a total of 384 runs at tea on Day 2 of the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The innings was cut short by a brilliant catch-and-bowled from Michael Neser. This was Root's second ton of the ongoing series and 41st of his Test career. The knock also saw him go past 19,000 runs in First-Class cricket. Here are the key stats.
Root's innings and Australia's bowling performance
England were reeling at 57/3 when Root and Harry Brook (84) steadied the ship and helped England finish Day 1 at 211/3. Root took England forward with a further 94-run stand with Jamie Smith (46). Root, who took 146 balls to complete his century, went down as the ninth batter as England posted 384/10 batting first. The batting talisman's 160 off 242 balls was laced with 15 fours.
55th hundred in FC cricket
Root, who entered the game with 18,923 FC runs under his belt, has now raced to 19,083 runs at an average of 50-plus. This was his 55th hundred in red-ball cricket as he also boasts 88 fifties.
41st hundred in Tests cricket
Root has equaled Australian legend Ricky Ponting's record of 41 Test centuries. Only India's Tendulkar (51) and South Africa's Jacques Kallis (45) are ahead of the duo. Playing his 163rd Test, Root has completed 13,937 runs in the format while averaging 51.23. Only Tendulkar (15,921) has more runs in Tests. Meanwhile, Root has also tallied 66 fifties.