Record-breaking Joe Root gets to 19,000 First-Class runs: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:28 am Jan 05, 202611:28 am

Joe Root scored a brilliant 160, helping England post a total of 384 runs at tea on Day 2 of the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The innings was cut short by a brilliant catch-and-bowled from Michael Neser. This was Root's second ton of the ongoing series and 41st of his Test career. The knock also saw him go past 19,000 runs in First-Class cricket. Here are the key stats.