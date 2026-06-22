Joe Root breaks this Test record of David Warner

Final blow

How did the match pan out?

On the fifth morning, England started from 182/5 but lost their last five wickets in just 48 minutes. Matt Henry wreaked havoc on the lower order, ending with impressive figures of 6-29 in the second innings and match figures of 11-109. Root was England's last major hope but added just two runs to his overnight score before being trapped LBW by Henry for 77, effectively ending the hosts' resistance. The England star made 46 runs in the first innings of the game.