England's Joe Root records his 7th Ashes duck: Key stats

England's Joe Root recorded a 15-ball duck on Day 1 of the 4th Ashes Test in Melbourne on Friday. Root failed to open his account on a difficult day for batters on the MCG surface. After Australia scored 152/10 in the 1st innings, England responded with a score of 110/10. Notably, this was Root's 7th Ashes duck. Here are the details and stats.

Information Michael Neser dismisses Root Root perished off the final ball in the 7th over. A good length ball bowled by Michael Neser in a channel just outside off, saw Root press forward as he waited for the movement. However, the ball held its line and caught the edge.

Stats 4 of Root's 7 Ashes ducks have come in Australia With this score of 0, Root now owns 7 ducks against the Aussies in Test cricket. In 38 matches, he has scored 2,647 Ashes runs at 40.10, as per ESPNcricinfo. In Australia, Root now owns 4 ducks from 18 matches (34 innings). He has 1,111 runs in Australia at a modest average of 35.83. Notably, this was his 2nd duck in the ongoing series.

Do you know? Root now owns 15 ducks in Tests Overall in Tests, Root has raced to 15 ducks from 162 matches (295 innings). He has scored 13,762 runs at 50.97. Root has 66 fifties and 40 tons.