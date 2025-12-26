England's Joe Root records his 7th Ashes duck: Key stats
What's the story
England's Joe Root recorded a 15-ball duck on Day 1 of the 4th Ashes Test in Melbourne on Friday. Root failed to open his account on a difficult day for batters on the MCG surface. After Australia scored 152/10 in the 1st innings, England responded with a score of 110/10. Notably, this was Root's 7th Ashes duck. Here are the details and stats.
Information
Michael Neser dismisses Root
Root perished off the final ball in the 7th over. A good length ball bowled by Michael Neser in a channel just outside off, saw Root press forward as he waited for the movement. However, the ball held its line and caught the edge.
Stats
4 of Root's 7 Ashes ducks have come in Australia
With this score of 0, Root now owns 7 ducks against the Aussies in Test cricket. In 38 matches, he has scored 2,647 Ashes runs at 40.10, as per ESPNcricinfo. In Australia, Root now owns 4 ducks from 18 matches (34 innings). He has 1,111 runs in Australia at a modest average of 35.83. Notably, this was his 2nd duck in the ongoing series.
Do you know?
Root now owns 15 ducks in Tests
Overall in Tests, Root has raced to 15 ducks from 162 matches (295 innings). He has scored 13,762 runs at 50.97. Root has 66 fifties and 40 tons.
Series
How has Root performed in the ongoing Ashes series?
Root started his 2025-26 Ashes journey with scores of 0 and 8 at the Perth Stadium. In the 2nd encounter held in Brisbane, Root scored his maiden Ashes century on Australian soil. He got 138* and 15 at The Gabba. In the 3rd encounter at the Adelaide Oval, Root scored 19 and 39. And now, he fell for a duck at the MCG.