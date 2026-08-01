Joe Root addresses England's 'Bazball' approach after reappointment as captain

Root, speaking to the ECB, emphasized his commitment to evolve and tweak the team's performance.

He said, "Since 2022 we've done some amazing things."

"We'll try to continue a lot of the good stuff we did over that period and not finding ourselves back to where we were before Baz [Brendon McCullum] and Ben [Stokes] took over, and evolving and tweaking things to where we want to be and really competing against the top nations consistently."