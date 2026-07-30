Joe Root reappointed as England Test captain: His leadership numbers

Root had previously captained the England Test team from 2017 to 2022. His tenure was marked by some highs, including series wins against India at home in 2018 and South Africa (away) in 2019-20.

However, the latter part of his captaincy was marred by a string of defeats, including a heavy Ashes loss in Australia.

In his last 17 Tests as captain (first stint), Root won only one, as per Cricinfo.