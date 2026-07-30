Joe Root reappointed as England Test captain: His leadership numbers
What's the story
Joe Root has been reappointed as the captain of England's Test side. Root, who captained England from 2017 to 2022, was succeeded by Ben Stokes. However, the former returned to lead during the New Zealand Test series this June, with Stokes withdrawn from selection after breaching the team's midnight curfew. Although Stokes led in the final Test, he retired midway, leaving the captaincy spot vacant. With Harry Brook also in the race, Root has been given another chance.
Journey
Root's first stint as captain
Root had previously captained the England Test team from 2017 to 2022. His tenure was marked by some highs, including series wins against India at home in 2018 and South Africa (away) in 2019-20.
However, the latter part of his captaincy was marred by a string of defeats, including a heavy Ashes loss in Australia.
In his last 17 Tests as captain (first stint), Root won only one, as per Cricinfo.
Resignation
Why skipper Root had stepped down
After England lost the decisive Test to the West Indies in Grenada by 10 wickets in 2022, Root decided to step down as captain.
He had said, "After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England's men's Test captain."
He added that it was a tough decision but felt it was the right time for him.
Numbers
Numbers as captain
During his first stint as captain, Root led England in 64 Tests (now 65), winning 27 and losing 26 (now 27). No other player has led England in 60-plus Tests.
Root is also England's most successful Test captain, having surpassed Michael Vaughan's record of winning 26 games.
Under the former, England also lost the Oval Test against New Zealand last month.
Information
Root, the batter, while leading
According to Cricinfo, Root has the most runs as England's Test captain. From 120 such innings, he has scored 5,418 runs at an average of 46.7. His tally includes 14 tons, 27 half-centuries, and the best score of 228.
Assignment
Root to lead England in Pakistan Test series
Last month, Root led England after 47 Tests, the joint second-most matches between a captaincy stint in men's Tests, with Pakistan's Waqar Younis, according to Cricinfo.
The 35-year-old will now lead the team in a three-match series against Pakistan next month and also the home Ashes against Australia next summer.
His immediate challenge will be to turn around a side that has lost eight of their last 12 matches, including a home draw with India and an Ashes defeat.