IPL 2026 auction: No takers for veteran Jonny Bairstow
What's the story
England's explosive wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow shockingly went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction. The dasher is a proven star in IPL, as his numbers speak volumes of his abilities. What makes Bairstow a greater asset is his flexibility in the batting order. However, these factors were not enough for him to get any buyers.
IPL numbers
Bairstow played for MI last season
Bairstow played a couple of games for the Mumbai Indians last season after being signed as a replacement player. His ability to decimate powerplay bowling was on display as the dasher made quick-fire 40s in both matches. The 36-year-old has overall featured in 52 IPL matches, scoring 1,674 runs at 34.87. His tally includes two tons, nine fifties, and a strike rate of 146.07.
Stats
Over 6,000 runs in T20 cricket
Having played 287 matches for England in his long international career, Bairstow offers a lot of experience. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bairstow overall owns 6,031 runs in T20 cricket at 30.77. His strike rate is 139.15. He owns five tons and 31 fifties from 232 innings. Notably, 1,671 of his runs have come for England (T20Is) at 29.83.