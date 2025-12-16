IPL 2026: England wicket-keeper Jamie Smith goes unsold 

Career

1,687 runs in T20 cricket for Smith

Smith, who has played the majority of his T20 matches as a top-order batter, can make optimum utilization of the powerplay. He has played 97 games in the format so far, scoring 1,687 runs at an average of 24.44. The tally includes nine fifties and a strike rate of 144.31. Across five T20Is for England, he has managed just 130 runs (SR: 194.02).