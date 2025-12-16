IPL 2026: England wicket-keeper Jamie Smith goes unsold
What's the story
England's star wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith has failed to bag his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) contract. The youngster went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction, having kept his base price at ₹2 crore. Though Smith has made a name for himself in the Test arena, his abilities in white-ball cricket are also highly rated. Here we look at his stats.
Career
1,687 runs in T20 cricket for Smith
Smith, who has played the majority of his T20 matches as a top-order batter, can make optimum utilization of the powerplay. He has played 97 games in the format so far, scoring 1,687 runs at an average of 24.44. The tally includes nine fifties and a strike rate of 144.31. Across five T20Is for England, he has managed just 130 runs (SR: 194.02).
DYK
Smith owns this record in Test cricket
Earlier this year, Smith became the joint-fastest keeper to accomplish 1,000 Test runs, having taken 21 innings. He took just 1,303 balls to complete the milestone. As of now, Smith's 1,127 Test runs have come at a strike rate of 75.68. His average of 43.34 is also impressive. Many even back him to become England's greatest-ever keeper in whites.