Jos Buttler scores 25 versus RCB in his 500th T20

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Jos Buttler scored a 16-ball 25 versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. Notably, the match marked Buttler's 500th appearance in T20 cricket. He walked in when GT were 128/1 and added a 32-run stand alongside centurion Sai Sudharsan (2nd wicket). Thereafter, he added 17 runs with Washington Sundar.

Information Buttler's 25-run cameo ends in the 18th over Buttler started by picking ones and twos before hitting spinner Suyash Sharma for one four and a six in the 15th over. He then smacked Josh Hazlewood for a four. In the 18th over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Buttler, who attempted a reverse scoop.

Stats Buttler's stats in T20s, including the IPL As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler has raced to 14,076 runs from 500 T20 matches (471 innings). He averages 34.92 with his strike rate being 146.32. The player has hit 100 fifties and 8 hundreds. He also owns 603 sixes and 1,289 fours. 4,351 of Buttler's T20 runs have come in the IPL from 128 matches at 39.55. He owns 7 tons and 26 fifties.

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