Jos Buttler completes 200 sixes in IPL: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Jos Buttler has attained a new sixes milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran Englishman has completed 200 sixes in the league. He got to the landmark with his 4th six against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 42 of the IPL 2026 season. The match is being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Twitter Post
200!
First Englishman to 𝐛𝐨𝐬𝐬 his way to this feat 😎 pic.twitter.com/6urWlRwQUm— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 30, 2026
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Buttler scores a fiery 39 against RCB
Buttler walked in when GT were 42/1 after three overs. He added 15 runs alongside Shubman Gill before dominating the scenes in a 35-run stand alongside Washington Sundar. His knock was laced with four sixes and two fours. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed the GT ace.
Feats
12th batter in IPL history with this feat
Playing his 130th IPL match (128 innings), Buttler has got to 200 sixes. He also owns 440 fours. The former Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter has amassed 4,429 runs at an average of 39.9. He has hit 26 fifties and 7 hundreds. Buttler is now the 12th batter in IPL history to smoke 200-plus sixes. He is also the 6th foreign player.
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Over 600 sixes in T20s
Buttler now owns 608 sixes in T20 cricket from 502 matches (473 innings). The Englishman is nearing 1,300 fours (1,295). Buttler has smashed 14,154 runs in T20s at 35.03 (SR: 146.38). He has hit 100 fifties and 8 centuries.