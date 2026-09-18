Jos Buttler becomes first batter with 15,000 T20 runs: Stats
What's the story
Star England batter Jos Buttler has unlocked another achievement in T20 cricket. Dethroning Kieron Pollard, Buttler has reclaimed the top spot in the T20 scoring chart. He became the first batter to complete 15,000 runs in the format. Buttler reached this landmark with his 30th run in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Here are the key stats.
Information
Buttler falls for 30 in chase of 150
Sri Lanka managed 149/9 in 20 overs and set England a target of 150. Buttler handed his side a strong start. Alongside fellow opener Aneurin Donald, he added 51 runs. However, both players were dismissed in quick succession. Dushmantha Chameera got Buttler's wicket.
Milestone
Buttler reaches summit: A look at his numbers
Buttler's 30 was laced with four fours and a six.
He once again overtook Pollard, who currently has 14,999 runs in 754 appearances.
Across 528 T20s (497 innings), the English batter averages 35.46. With a strike rate of 147.46, Buttler has nine tons and 107 half-centuries, as per Cricinfo.
His tally also includes 1,363 fours and 659 sixes.
Internationals
Buttler is the 2nd-highest scorer in T20Is
4,322 of Buttler's T20 runs have come in internationals fo England.
He recently became the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is, eclipsing India's Rohit Sharma (4,231). He is only behind Pakistan's Babar Azam (4,596).
Buttler's tally of 190 sixes is also second to Rohit's among Full Member side players.
The former has a strike rate of 149.65 in T20Is (2 tons and 29 half-centuries).
He has also surpassed 400 fours (402).
Breakdown
Breakdown of Buttler's T20 runs
A major chunk of Buttler's T20 runs have come in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Having played for three franchises, the English batter has racked up 4,646 runs from 138 IPL games at 39.70, including 7 tons.
Buttler owns 2,688 runs in the Vitality Blast and 1,249 runs in The Hundred.
He has 965 runs in SA20, 605 runs in BBL, 225 runs in BPL and 59 in CLT20.