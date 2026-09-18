Jos Buttler becomes first batter with 15,000 T20 runs: Stats

Buttler's 30 was laced with four fours and a six.

He once again overtook Pollard, who currently has 14,999 runs in 754 appearances.

Across 528 T20s (497 innings), the English batter averages 35.46. With a strike rate of 147.46, Buttler has nine tons and 107 half-centuries, as per Cricinfo.

His tally also includes 1,363 fours and 659 sixes.