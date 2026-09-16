England's Jos Buttler becomes 2nd-highest scorer in Men's T20Is: Stats
What's the story
England's Jos Buttler smashed a brilliant knock of 80 off just 44 balls versus Sri Lanka in the 1st encounter of the T20I series held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Buttler was part of a 128-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Harry Brook as England managed a score of 254/4 in 20 overs. It was a brutal batting exhibition from the duo.
Knock
Buttler completes his fifty off 29 balls
Buttler started well, hitting Dushmantha Chameera for four successive fours in the 2nd over.
Brook then joined Buttler when England were 31/1 after Aneurin Donald's dismissal in the 3rd over.
England finished their powerplay on a strong note, scoring 90 runs.
In the 8th over, Buttler smashed Maheesh Theekshana for one four and a six before being dropped.
He completed a 29-ball fifty next.
Information
Hasaranga gets Buttler
Buttler continued to find the runs post his fifty and powered England past 150. In the 13th over, Buttler perished to spinner Wanindu Hasaranga after attempting a big shot off a ball on the slot. Buttler's 80 had three sixes and eight fours.
Runs
Buttler surpasses Rohit Sharma's T20I runs tally
Buttler is now the 2nd-highest scorer in Men's T20Is. He surpassed India's Rohit Sharma, who finished his journey with 4,231 runs.
Buttler, who now owns 4,292 runs from from 161 matches (148 innings) at 34.33, is only behind Pakistan's Babar Azam (4,596 runs).
Buttler has amassed 29 fifties (100s: 2).
Versus Sri Lanka, he owns 553 runs from 14 matches at 55.3 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).
Information
107th fifty in 20 overs cricket for Buttler
Overall in the 20-over format, Buttler has now raced to a tally of 14,970 runs from 527 matches (496 innings) at 35.47. He clocked his 107th fifty (100s: 9). Buttler has smoked 658 sixes and 1,359 fours, as per Cricinfo.
Do you know?
3rd-highest partnership versus Sri Lanka for England
Buttler and Brook's 128-run stand is now the 3rd-highest (any wicket) for England against Sri Lanka. Overall, it's the sixth stand worth 100-plus for England against the Lankans.