England's Jos Buttler becomes 2nd-highest scorer in Men's T20Is: Stats

Buttler started well, hitting Dushmantha Chameera for four successive fours in the 2nd over.

Brook then joined Buttler when England were 31/1 after Aneurin Donald's dismissal in the 3rd over.

England finished their powerplay on a strong note, scoring 90 runs.

In the 8th over, Buttler smashed Maheesh Theekshana for one four and a six before being dropped.

He completed a 29-ball fifty next.