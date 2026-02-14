England's Jos Buttler achieves these milestones in T20Is: Check out

England 's Jos Buttler has made history by becoming the 4th batter to score 4,000 runs in T20 internationals. He achieved this feat during England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Scotland in Kolkata. Buttler reached the landmark on the fourth ball of the second over while chasing a target of 153 runs. Buttler perished for a three-run knock but England (155/5) claimed a five-wicket win.

150 matches 5th player to appear in 150 T20I matches The match against Scotland was a double celebration for Buttler as it also marked his 150th T20I appearance for England. This made him the first Englishman and only the fifth player in the world to play 150 or more matches in this format. Buttler joined the likes of Paul Stirling (169), Rohit Sharma (159), George Dockrell (157), and Mohammad Nabi (150) to clock 150 appearances.

Exclusive group Fourth batter with this milestone Buttler is the fourth cricketer ever to score more than 4,000 runs in T20Is. He joins the likes of Virat Kohli (4,188), Rohit Sharma (4,231), and Babar Azam (4,566) in this exclusive club. Kohli was the first to achieve this milestone during the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against England at Adelaide Oval. Buttler has scored 4,000 T20I runs since making his debut against India in 2011 with an average of 34.78 and a strike rate worth 148.58.

Career highlights Buttler's stellar T20I career Buttler's T20I career has been nothing short of spectacular. He has scored 28 half-centuries and a century with a highest score of 101. Notably, he is the only specialist wicketkeeper-batter in T20I history to score more than 4,000 runs. A former England captain, Buttler is also the leading run-scorer for his country in this format with Eoin Morgan trailing behind with 2,458 runs in 115 matches.

