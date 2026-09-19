England's Jos Buttler hammers his 30th half-century in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
England enjoyed a resounding eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the at 3rd T20I at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. The win was their third consecutive victory in the series, following earlier wins by 119 runs and six wickets. Captain Harry Brook and star batter Jos Buttler played key roles in chasing down Sri Lanka's modest target of 125 runs in just 9.4 overs. Here's more.
Match highlights
Buttler, Brook power England to victory
The final match of the T20I series saw Buttler score an unbeaten 62 off just 32 balls, while Brook contributed a quickfire 33 off 21 balls.
Brook joined Buttler when England were 22/1 after Aneurin Donald's dismissal.
In-form duo Buttler and Brook then added a solid 85-run stand off just 38 balls.
Buttler sealed the victory with a spectacular one-handed six over deep midwicket.
He hit 7 fours and 2 sixes, having faced 32 balls.
Numbers
Buttler gets to his 5th T20I fifty versus Sri Lanka
Buttler smashed his 5th fifty against the Lankans. He also owns a hundred.
As per Cricinfo, Buttler has raced to 645 runs from 16 matches against Sri Lanka at a whopping 58.63.
Overall in T20Is, Buttler now owns a tally of 4,384 runs at 34.79. He smashed his 30th fifty (100s: 2).
He has now smoked 192 sixes and 408 fours.
In 53 home games, Buttler has hit 1,632 runs from 46 innings at 41.84 (100s: 1, 50s: 11).
Information
108th fifty for Buttler in T20s
Playing his 529th match in 20 overs cricket, Buttler has amassed 15,062 runs from 498 innings at 35.6. He smashed his 108th fifty in the format (100s: 9). Buttler now owns 661 sixes and 1,370 fours.