England's Jos Buttler hammers his 30th half-century in T20Is: Stats

The final match of the T20I series saw Buttler score an unbeaten 62 off just 32 balls, while Brook contributed a quickfire 33 off 21 balls.

Brook joined Buttler when England were 22/1 after Aneurin Donald's dismissal.

In-form duo Buttler and Brook then added a solid 85-run stand off just 38 balls.

Buttler sealed the victory with a spectacular one-handed six over deep midwicket.

He hit 7 fours and 2 sixes, having faced 32 balls.