The Hundred: Jos Buttler slams his 103rd half-century in T20s
What's the story
Manchester Super Giants (MSG) thrashed Birmingham Phoenix by a whopping 87 runs in their latest The Hundred clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. Jos Buttler was the star of the show, scoring an impressive 90 runs, helping his side post a formidable total of 187/5. In response, Phoenix struggled with their batting and were bowled out for just 100 runs in 97 balls.
Knock
Buttler powers MSG's innings
Buttler's innings was nothing short of explosive. He soon picked up pace, taking on Saqib Mahmood for a six and a four off consecutive balls.
Even though Phoenix managed to pick quick wickets, Tom Moores provided MSG with some much-needed momentum toward the end of their innings.
Buttler stood tall and dictated the show for his side. He shared 42 runs with Aiden Markram for the 2nd wicket.
He added another 45 runs alongside Heinrich Klaasen for the 3rd wicket.
Alongside Moores, he added 68 runs.
Numbers
109th fifty-plus score in T20s
Buttler smashed 90 runs off 50 balls. He slammed 7 fours and 5 sixes.
With this effort, Buttler has raced to 14,662 runs from 518 matches (488 innings) at an average of 35.16.
He clocked his 103rd fifty in T20s. In addition, he has hit nine tons.
Buttler has now smoked 636 sixes, as per Cricinfo.
Information
The Hundred: Buttler surpasses 1,000 runs
With this knock of 90, Buttler has surpassed 1,000 runs in The Hundred. From 27 matches, he owns 1,021 runs at an average of 40.84. He struck his 9th fifty. Buttler has smoked 44 sixes in the tournament.