The Hundred: Jos Buttler slams his 103rd half-century in T20s

Buttler's innings was nothing short of explosive. He soon picked up pace, taking on Saqib Mahmood for a six and a four off consecutive balls.

Even though Phoenix managed to pick quick wickets, Tom Moores provided MSG with some much-needed momentum toward the end of their innings.

Buttler stood tall and dictated the show for his side. He shared 42 runs with Aiden Markram for the 2nd wicket.

He added another 45 runs alongside Heinrich Klaasen for the 3rd wicket.

Alongside Moores, he added 68 runs.