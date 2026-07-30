Can Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland play together in Australia's XI? 

Hazlewood's last Test appearance was a Day-Night match in Kingston, where he played alongside Boland, Cummins, and Starc.

However, when all four were available and a spinner was picked, Hazlewood and Boland have only played once together at Edgbaston in 2023.

With Nathan Lyon's return from injury and the need for a spinner in Darwin, one of Hazlewood or Boland might miss out on the XI for the first Test against Bangladesh starting August 13.