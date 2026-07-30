Can Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland play together in Australia's XI?
What's the story
Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has expressed his desire to play more Test matches with Scott Boland. The 35-year-old hasn't played a Test match since July 2025 due to hamstring and calf injuries. He missed the entire Ashes series last year but is now looking forward to making his comeback against Bangladesh in Darwin next month. Notably, Boland usually plays when one of Australia's iconic pace trio, including Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc, misses out.
Test history
Hazlewood, Boland have played one Test together
Hazlewood's last Test appearance was a Day-Night match in Kingston, where he played alongside Boland, Cummins, and Starc.
However, when all four were available and a spinner was picked, Hazlewood and Boland have only played once together at Edgbaston in 2023.
With Nathan Lyon's return from injury and the need for a spinner in Darwin, one of Hazlewood or Boland might miss out on the XI for the first Test against Bangladesh starting August 13.
Future outlook
Hazlewood optimistic about playing alongside Boland
Despite the scenario, Hazlewood is confident that he will play with Boland over the next 12 to 18 months.
During a training camp in Brisbane, he said, "I'd love to play more with Scotty... I think there's enough opportunities in the next 12 months, 18 months for us to play a lot of cricket hopefully together."
The Australian team has a busy schedule ahead with up to 21 Tests possibly on the cards.
Injury concerns
Hazlewood closing in on 300 Test wickets
Hazlewood has been plagued by major injuries in the first Test or first-class game he has played in four of the last five home summers, according to Cricinfo.
He has played just six of Australia's last 14 Tests, including getting injured midway through two of them.
Despite these challenges, he remains a key part of Australia's plans and is just five away from reaching 300 Test wickets.
Training regimen
Modifications in Hazlewood's training
Hazlewood has been working closely with Australia's coaching and medical staff to modify his preparation in recent months.
He was rested from two white-ball tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh after the Indian Premier League (IPL), to avoid further injury.
Speaking about his training, Hazlewood said, "This has been sort of tailor-made for a Test match," adding that it's all about replicating a day in the field of Test cricket by bowling multiple spells in a day.