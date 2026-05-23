IPL 2026: Josh Inglis slams his 23rd fifty in T20s
What's the story
In the latest Indian Premier League (IPL) clash, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) posted a formidable total of 196 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The innings was spearheaded by Josh Inglis, who scored an impressive 72 off just 44 deliveries. His innings was studded with nine fours and two sixes. It was a solid effort from Inglis' perspective, who made sure to make things count. LSG scored 196/6 in their 20 overs.
Key performances
Badoni, Pant and Samad provide support to Inglis
Inglis started on a sound note, slamming 4 fours in the 1st over. LSG were reduced to 20/2 thereafter. Ayush Badoni joined Inglis and played crucial role in LSG's innings, scoring 43 runs off just 18 balls. He added 49 runs alongside Inglis. Captain Rishabh Pant chipped in with a steady 26 off 22 balls and added a 65-run stand with Inglis. Abdul Samad also helped Inglis as the two put on 35 runs. Inglis was finally dismissed for 72 by Shashank Singh.
Runs
Inglis records his 3rd fifty of IPL 2026
Inglis smashed nine fours and 2 sixes in his knock of 72. He played 5 matches this season for LSG and scored 266 runs at 53.20. He clocked his 3rd fifty of the season. Overall in IPL, former PBKS batter Inglis now owns 544 runs at 38.85. He clocked his 4th fifty. Overall in the 20-over format, Inglis has amassed 4,295 runs from 177 matches (167 innings) at 30.24. He smashed his 23rd fifty (100s: 4). His strike rate is 157.28.