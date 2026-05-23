IPL 2026: Josh Inglis slams his 23rd fifty in T20s

Inglis started on a sound note, slamming 4 fours in the 1st over. LSG were reduced to 20/2 thereafter. Ayush Badoni joined Inglis and played crucial role in LSG's innings, scoring 43 runs off just 18 balls. He added 49 runs alongside Inglis. Captain Rishabh Pant chipped in with a steady 26 off 22 balls and added a 65-run stand with Inglis. Abdul Samad also helped Inglis as the two put on 35 runs. Inglis was finally dismissed for 72 by Shashank Singh.

Runs

Inglis records his 3rd fifty of IPL 2026

Inglis smashed nine fours and 2 sixes in his knock of 72. He played 5 matches this season for LSG and scored 266 runs at 53.20. He clocked his 3rd fifty of the season. Overall in IPL, former PBKS batter Inglis now owns 544 runs at 38.85. He clocked his 4th fifty. Overall in the 20-over format, Inglis has amassed 4,295 runs from 177 matches (167 innings) at 30.24. He smashed his 23rd fifty (100s: 4). His strike rate is 157.28.