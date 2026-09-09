Edgbaston Test: Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer shine versus Pakistan
What's the story
England's fast bowlers wreaked havoc on Pakistan, bundling them out for a meager 133 runs in the first innings of the third and final Test at Edgbaston. The English pacers were led by Josh Tongue, who took four wickets for 42 runs. Opening bowlers Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer also contributed with three wickets each, decimating Pakistan's batting lineup. Here's more.
Batting collapse
Tongue and Archer share 7 scalps between then
Pakistan lost Saim Ayub (0) early on with Robinson accounting for his dismissal.
Archer then got into the act and dismissed Azan Awais to leave Pakistan reeling at 14/2.
After Robinson dismissed Abdullah Shafique, it was Archer who got the wicket of Shan Masood, who top-edged a pull to sub fielder Theo Wylie at midwicket.
Tongue joined the party thereafter. He dismissed Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori and Mohammad Imran Randhawa.
Tongue's final scalp was that of Saud Shakeel (43) as Archer cleaned Pakistan up by dismissing Mohammad Abbas.
Numbers
Tongue averages 12 versus PAK
With this four-fer (4/42 off 10 overs), Tongue has now amassed 17 scalps in the ongoing series against Pakistan at an average of 12 (5w: 1, 4w: 1).
Overall, he owns 74 wickets for England from 15 matches at 25.6. He picked up his third four-fer in Tests.
Tongue owns 287 scalps in First-Class cricket from 75 matches (132 innings). He claimed his 12th-four-fer, as per Cricinfo.
Archer
Archer races to 82 wickets for England
In the ongoing series, Archer has picked 11 wickets thus far.
He clocked 3/25 from 7.5 overs in Pakistan's score of 133.
In 23 matches for England, Archer has picked 82 wickets at 27.52.
As many as 15 of his wickets have come against Pakistan from 5 matches at 23.86.
Overall in FC cricket, Archer owns 222 wickets from 54 matches (102 innings).