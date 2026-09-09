Edgbaston Test: Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer shine versus Pakistan

Pakistan lost Saim Ayub (0) early on with Robinson accounting for his dismissal.

Archer then got into the act and dismissed Azan Awais to leave Pakistan reeling at 14/2.

After Robinson dismissed Abdullah Shafique, it was Archer who got the wicket of Shan Masood, who top-edged a pull to sub fielder Theo Wylie at midwicket.

Tongue joined the party thereafter. He dismissed Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori and Mohammad Imran Randhawa.

Tongue's final scalp was that of Saud Shakeel (43) as Archer cleaned Pakistan up by dismissing Mohammad Abbas.