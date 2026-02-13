T20 World Cup: Junaid Siddique claims five-wicket haul versus Canada

UAE cricket team pacer Junaid Siddique claimed a five-wicket haul versus Canada in Match 20 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. The Group D contest at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium saw Siddique take figures worth 5/35 from four overs. Canada managed 150/7 in 20 overs. Notably, Siddique is now the 3rd UAE bowler with a five-wicket haul in T20Is.

3rd 3rd UAE bowler with this record As mentioned, Siddique is now the 3rd UAE bowler to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is. He has joined the likes of Ahmed Raza versus Nepal in 2022, and Zuhaib Zubair versus Nigeria in 2025. 5/19 - Ahmed Raza vs NEP, Al Amerat, 2022 5/21 - Zuhaib Zubair vs NGR, Entebbe, 2025 5/35 - Junaid Siddique vs CAN, Delhi, 2026 WC

Associate Nations 2nd Associate bowler with a fifer in T20 WCs As per Cricbuzz, Siddique is the 2nd Associate bowler in T20 WCs with a fifer. Best figures for an Associate bowler in T20 WCs: 5/19 - Ahsan Malik (NED) vs SA, Chattogram, 2014 5/35 - Junaid Siddique (UAE) vs CAN, Delhi, 2026* 4/11 - Paul van Meekeren (NED) vs IRE, Dharamsala, 2016 4/17 - Michael Leask (SCO) vs ITA, Kolkata, 2026

Stats Maiden five-wicket haul for the bowler With this spell of 5/35, Siddique has raced to 127 wickets overall in T20s from 98 matches at 21.38. This was his maiden five-wicket haul in T20s. He also owns five four-fers, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, 122 of his T20 scalps have come in T20Is for UAE at 20.47. From 5 T20 World Cup games, Siddique has raced to 9 scalps at 19.66.

