Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Dhruv Jurel slams 96 against Vidarbha: Stats

Uttar Pradesh's Dhruv Jurel played a brilliant innings of 96 runs off 122 balls on the first day of their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season match against Vidarbha. The match is being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Despite his valiant effort, Jurel fell just four runs short of his sixth First-Class century, which was a disappointing end to an otherwise stellar performance.

Match progress Jurel's innings helps UP recover from early setbacks Jurel's innings was instrumental in taking Uttar Pradesh to a respectable total of 237 after some early wickets at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. He came in at number five with his team struggling at 47/3 and stabilized the innings with Siddharth Yadav, adding a vital 43 runs for the fifth wicket. However, both Yadav and Shivam Sharma fell soon after their partnership, leaving Uttar Pradesh in a precarious position at 93/5 and later 109/6.

Key partnership Jurel's partnership with Shivam Mavi boosts UP's total Despite the fall of wickets at the other end, Jurel kept his composure and formed a crucial 92-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Shivam Mavi. The duo took Uttar Pradesh from 109/6 to a more secure position at 201/7. However, Jurel fell in the 63rd over while trying to guide his lower-order teammates through.

