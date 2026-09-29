Justin Greaves ruled out of 2nd ODI against India: Details
What's the story
West Indies cricketer Justin Greaves has been ruled out of the second ODI against India due to a calf injury. The injury was sustained during his innings in the first match, where he scored his maiden ODI century with a knock of 101 off 108 balls. He did not field in the second innings due to the injury. Here are further details.
Match details
Greaves's knock in vain
In the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram, Greaves's stellar performance helped West Indies post a total of 295 runs.
He was ably supported by John Campbell and Amir Jangoo, who both scored half-centuries.
However, despite their efforts, India chased down the target in just 41.4 overs with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scoring centuries each.
Future fixtures
A look at the schedule
The second ODI of the three-match series will be played in Guwahati on September 30.
The third match is scheduled for Chandigarh on October 3.
After this, a five-match T20I series is set to take place from October 6-17.
Greaves's absence due to injury will be a major blow for West Indies as they look to level the series against India.
Stats
A look at his numbers
According to Cricbuzz, Greaves (32y 213d) became the third-oldest player at the time of their maiden ODI century for the West Indies.
Greaves, who made his ODI debut in 2022, now has two 50-plus ODI scores.
In 26 ODIs (24 innings), the Caribbean batter has raced to 607 runs at an average of 31.94. His strike rate reads 96.34.