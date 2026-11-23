Kagiso Rabada shatters this Test record of Dale Steyn: Details
What's the story
Kagiso Rabada, the spearhead of South Africa's pace attack, has become the highest wicket-taker in Test matches played at Centurion's SuperSport Park. The star pacer reached the milestone with his first strike on Day 1 of the second and final Test against Bangladesh on Monday. Rabada broke the tie with his former teammate Dale Steyn to top this list. Here are further details.
Stats
Rabada goes past Steyn
Steyn finished with 59 Test wickets in Centurion at an average of 17.94, as per Cricinfo.
Rabada took 10 Tests and 19 innings to go past his tally. He averages around 18 at this ground.
Makhaya Ntini is the only other bowler with over 35 wickets at this ground, having taken 54 scalps.
Information
Rabada shares these records with Ntini and Steyn
Rabada shares the record for most Test five-wicket hauls here with Ntini and Steyn (4 each). Rabada is also among three bowlers with innings seven-fers here, having achieved this feat in a 2016 match against England. SA's Kyle Abbott and Australia's Mitchell Johnson are the others with this feat.
Career
Here are his overall numbers
Rabada claimed eight wickets in the opening game, including a five-wicket haul. He equaled Ntini in terms of Test fifers (18).
The pacer now has over 355 wickets in 77 Tests at an impressive average of around 22 (4W: 16).
He has five five-wicket hauls across 11 innings against Bangladesh, including a stunning tally of 38 wickets at an average of 11-plus.