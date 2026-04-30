Kagiso Rabada dismisses Virat Kohli for 5th time (T20s): Stats

Gujarat Titans (GT) fast bowler Kagiso Rabada dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) supremo Virat Kohli in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Thursday. Despite conceding 21 runs to Kohli in his 1st over, the Proteas ace fought back and dismissed the latter in his 2nd over. RCB were reduced to 35/2 after 3.2 overs with Kohli's dismissal. Here's more.

Knock Kohli manages a 13-ball 28 against GT Kohli managed a 13-ball 28 against GT. He hit one six and five fours. Notably, all of his five fours came in the 2nd over of RCB's innings bowled by Rabada. He hit the pacer for 5 successive fours and derived a single off the final ball. However, it was Rabada who dismissed Kohli in the 4th over. Rashid Khan completed the catch.

Stats 5th dismissal for Rabada against Kohli in T20s As per ESPNcricinfo, across 16 T20 innings, Kohli has scored a tally of 111 runs from 79 balls off Rabada's bowling. He averages 22.20 with his strike rate being 140.50. Rabada has now dismissed Kohli 5 times. 37-year-old Kohli has faced 27 dots in this duel. Besides, he has smashed 13 fours and three sixes.

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