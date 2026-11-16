Kagiso Rabada scripts records with 18th Test fifer
What's the story
South African speedster Kagiso Rabada put on a sensational display in the first Test against Bangladesh at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. After Bangladesh opted to bat first, Rabada made his presence felt by dismissing debutant Mahfijul Islam on the very first ball of the match. He then continued his rampage by taking four more wickets in the day, completing his 18th Test fifer.
Bowling prowess
Rabada strikes early
Rabada's first victim was Mahfijul, who tried to defend a delivery outside off stump but ended up edging it to Marco Jansen at gully.
He then got Mominul Haque in his second over, with the batter edging a full delivery outside off stump to wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton.
The South African speedster also dismissed Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto in the ninth over.
Information
Rabada completes his fifer
After lunch, Rabada dismissed Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mushfiqur Rahim, leaving Bangladesh at 121/5. However, Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das led Bangladesh's recovery, guiding them to 327/6 by stumps. Rabada, who completed his 18th Test fifer, returned figures of 17-3-51-5 on Day 1.
Landmarks
Landmarks for Rabada
Rabada equaled Makhaya Ntini in terms of Test fifers (18). Only Dale Steyn (26) and Allan Donald (20) have more Test fifers than the duo for SA.
Earlier, Rabada became the fourth South African to take a wicket with the first ball of a Test match. He joined Albert Vogler, Allan Donald, and Dale Steyn in this exclusive club.