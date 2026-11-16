Kagiso Rabada scripts records with 18th Test fifer

Rabada's first victim was Mahfijul, who tried to defend a delivery outside off stump but ended up edging it to Marco Jansen at gully.

He then got Mominul Haque in his second over, with the batter edging a full delivery outside off stump to wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton.

The South African speedster also dismissed Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto in the ninth over.