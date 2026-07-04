Kamindu Mendis slams his 6th half-century in Tests: Key stats

Resilience

Udara and Mendis share a 215-run stand

Udara, playing just his third Test match, showed great resilience against the West Indian pacers. He capitalized on any errors in line and length from the bowlers. On the other hand, Mendis chipped in with the goods, showing great composure under the circumstances. Mendis joined Udara when Sri Lanka were 25/2 and when he was dismissed, the visiting team's score read 240/3 after 50 overs. Justin Greaves dismissed Mendis.