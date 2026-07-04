Kamindu Mendis slams his 6th half-century in Tests: Key stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka recovered from a shaky start to reach 99/2 at lunch on Day 1 and then 224/2 at tea of the second Test against West Indies at North Sound. The innings was anchored by Lahiru Udara, who scored his maiden Test hundred alongside the ever dependent Kamindu Mendis. Udara and Mendis shared a solid 215-run stand off 252 deliveries. Mendis played a positive knock of 84 runs off 120 balls. He smashed 11 fours along the way.
Resilience
Udara and Mendis share a 215-run stand
Udara, playing just his third Test match, showed great resilience against the West Indian pacers. He capitalized on any errors in line and length from the bowlers. On the other hand, Mendis chipped in with the goods, showing great composure under the circumstances. Mendis joined Udara when Sri Lanka were 25/2 and when he was dismissed, the visiting team's score read 240/3 after 50 overs. Justin Greaves dismissed Mendis.
Runs
26th fifty for Mendis in First-Class cricket
Playing his 16th match (27 innings), Mendis has raced to 1,409 runs at a splendid average of 58.7. He slammed his 6th fifty (100s: 5). As per ESPNcrcinfo, in 9 away matches (home of opposition), Mendis now owns 833 runs at 55.53. He recorded his 7th fifty-plus score (100s: 3, 50s: 4). Meanwhile, in 63 First-Class matches (97 innings), Mendis has amassed 5,329 runs at an average of close to 60. He smashed his 26th FC fifty (100s: 19).
Do you know?
Partnership records between Udara and Mendis
Udara and Mendis now own the 2nd-highest stand for Sri Lanka versus West Indies in Tests (any wicket). It's also the 3rd-highest stand in WI-SL matches (any wicket). Meanwhile, this is also Sri Lanka's highest stand for any wicket on Windies soil against WI.