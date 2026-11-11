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Home / News / Sports News / Kamindu Mendis slams his eighth Test half-century: Key stats
Kamindu Mendis slams his eighth Test half-century: Key stats
Mendis scored a defiant fifty against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Kamindu Mendis slams his eighth Test half-century: Key stats

By Parth Dhall
Nov 11, 2026
01:52 pm
What's the story

Kamindu Mendis helped Sri Lanka evade a batting collapse in the first innings of the 1st Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Lankans were down to 12/2 in response to 434/9d on Day 1. Mendis added a 53-run stand with Lahiru Udara thereafter. The former raced to his eighth half-century in Tests. Here are the key stats.

Knock

Mendis rescues SL

SL later had a turbulent start, losing Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Dinesh Chandimal in successive overs.

However, Lahiru Udara and Kamindu Mendis lifted the Lankans from 12/2. While the former also departed, Mendis (40*) and Dhananjaya de Silva (22*) guided SL to 114/3 before stumps.

Mendis completed his half-century the next morning before falling to Mohammad Abbas.

Numbers

A look at his numbers

Kamindu Mendis smashed 58 off 131 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours. It was his eighth half-century.

Mendis, who also has 5 tons, 1,614 runs from 19 Tests (33 innings) at a remarkable average of 53.8. It was his maiden Test innings against Pakistan.

Notably, five of his Test fifties have come in away Tests.

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Information

Mendis completes 5,500 First-Class runs

During his knock, Mendis also completed 5,500 First-Class runs. He has racked up 5,534 runs from 66 red-ball games at an average of around 59. This was his 28th First-Class half-century.

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