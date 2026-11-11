Kamindu Mendis slams his eighth Test half-century: Key stats

SL later had a turbulent start, losing Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Dinesh Chandimal in successive overs.

However, Lahiru Udara and Kamindu Mendis lifted the Lankans from 12/2. While the former also departed, Mendis (40*) and Dhananjaya de Silva (22*) guided SL to 114/3 before stumps.

Mendis completed his half-century the next morning before falling to Mohammad Abbas.