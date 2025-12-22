Bayern Munich thrash Heidenheim 4-0 to end 2025 on high

Bayern Munich ended the year on a high note, defeating Heidenheim 4-0 in Matchweek 15 of the Bundesliga 2025-26 season. The victory was led by Josip Stanisic and Michael Olise, who both scored in the first half. Luis Diaz and Harry Kane sealed the win with goals in the second half. The result leaves Bayern nine points clear at the top of Bundesliga standings, ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

League leadership Bayern's dominance in Bundesliga Bayern Munich's victory over Heidenheim marks a year-long reign at the top of the Bundesliga table, a first for any team in the league's history. The nine-point lead that Bayern hold is also the second-largest margin ever seen at this stage of a season. The team's dominance was on full display against Heidenheim, with Stanisic and Olise scoring early to set the tone for their comprehensive win.

Final touches Kane and Diaz seal the victory Bayern's lead was further extended by Luis Diaz in the 86th minute, who headed in from Stanisic's cross. Harry Kane, who captained the side in goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's absence due to a hamstring injury, completed the rout by firing into the bottom corner during second-half stoppage time. The goals from Diaz and Kane were fitting final touches to an impressive performance by Bayern Munich against Heidenheim.

Information Kane races to 30 goals for Bayern this season In 15 Bundesliga games this season, Kane has raced to 19 goals. Overall, the England captain has scored 30 goals in all competitions from 25 matches. Meanwhile, he has scored 115 goals for Bayern in 121 matches.