CWI to honor Kemar Roach during NZ ODI: Here's why
What's the story
Cricket West Indies (CWI) will honor veteran Barbadian pacer Kemar Roach for his remarkable achievement of taking 300 Test wickets. The special on-field presentation will take place at Kensington Oval during the fifth ODI between West Indies and New Zealand on July 21, 2026. Roach's historic feat makes him only the fifth West Indian and second Barbadian to reach this milestone in Test history.
Bowling legacy
Free entry for fans in Roach's celebration
Roach achieved the landmark of 300 Test wickets during the West Indies' innings victory over Sri Lanka, joining an elite list of Caribbean bowling greats.
The felicitation ceremony will be attended by representatives from Cricket West Indies, the Barbados Government, and the Barbados Cricket Association.
To celebrate this special occasion, fans will also get free entry to the fifth ODI match.
CWI's tribute
CWI president on Roach's achievement
CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow expressed his delight at Roach's achievement, saying, "I am personally heartened to witness a player of this generation whose unwavering commitment and exceptional contributions have earned him a rightful place among the legends of our game."
He further added, "On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I once again extend heartfelt congratulations to Kemar on this remarkable achievement. It is a richly deserved honor."
Career highlights
Roach's Test career
Since his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2009, Kemar Roach has been a mainstay of the West Indies pace attack.
The 38-year-old has taken 300 wickets at an average of 28.83, including 12 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul.
Roach also has over 200 Test wickets on home soil. He has amassed 202 wickets at 22.04.
Meanwhile, the remaining 98 scalps have come in away matches (home of opposition) at 36.32.
Information
Roach joins these players
As mentioned, Roach became the fifth West Indian to take 300 wickets in Test cricket. He joined the likes of Courtney Walsh (519), Curtly Ambrose (405), Malcom Marshall (376), and Lance Gibbs (309).