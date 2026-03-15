Keshav Maharaj completes 50 caps in T20Is: Key stats 

Veteran South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has completed 50 matches in T20 Internationals. The opener of the five-T20I series against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, marked the milestone. Maharaj is the captain for this series as South Africa have rested several senior players to give younger talents a chance. Here we look at the spinner's stats and records.

Spell Two wickets in the game for Maharaj Maharaj celebrated his 50th T20I with a brilliant spell. He claimed 2/25 from his four overs as the Kiwis were folded for just 91 in 14.3 overs while batting first. Opposition skipper Mitchell Santner and pacer Kyle Jamieson were the spinner's victims. Notably, Maharaj completed 50 T20I wickets with his final wicket in the innings.

Stats 50 wickets in the format Maharaj, who made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in September 2021, has now completed 50 wickets in the format. Only Tabraiz Shamsi (89) and Imran Tahir (61) have taken more T20I wickets for SA among spinners, as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages a decent 26.30 as his economy rate reads 7.69. The 36-year-old's best returns in the format are 3/24.

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