England appoint Kevin Pietersen as white-ball mentor: Details here

Pietersen will be a part of Brendon McCullum's white-ball coaching staff, which also includes Marcus Trescothick, Tim Southee, Sarah Taylor, and Jeetan Patel.

The former England captain has previously served as a mentor for IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

Speaking about his new role with the England team, Pietersen said he was "immensely proud" to help them win a World Cup in South Africa.