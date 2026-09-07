England appoint Kevin Pietersen as white-ball mentor: Details here
What's the story
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has been appointed as the specialist mentor for the country's white-ball teams. The move comes ahead of the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. Pietersen's first assignment in this new role will be on the upcoming T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka, followed by another tour to South Africa. He will also join the team for home series against Pakistan and New Zealand over the next 12 months leading up to the World Cup.
Coaching team
Pietersen joins Brendon McCullum's coaching staff
Pietersen will be a part of Brendon McCullum's white-ball coaching staff, which also includes Marcus Trescothick, Tim Southee, Sarah Taylor, and Jeetan Patel.
The former England captain has previously served as a mentor for IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.
Speaking about his new role with the England team, Pietersen said he was "immensely proud" to help them win a World Cup in South Africa.
Team spirit
Pietersen looking forward to working with players
Pietersen expressed his eagerness to work hard with the talented white-ball squad. He said he was looking forward to being a part of Brendon's think tank over the next year.
White-ball head coach McCullum welcomed Pietersen's entry into the setup, saying he has immense respect for KP and what he's achieved in cricket.
McCullum added that Pietersen's unique understanding of high-level performance would be hugely valuable for their players.
Career highlights
Pietersen's journey with England
Pietersen is one of England's most successful white-ball batters, having been named Player of the Tournament in their first-ever T20 World Cup title in 2010.
The former skipper represented England in 104 Tests, 136 ODIs, and 37 T20Is. He hammered 13,797 international runs at an average of 44.07, including 32 tons.
Despite some controversies during his career, Pietersen has also enjoyed a successful stint as a commentator and content creator after retirement.