'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will score 500 in Tests,' says Kevin Pietersen
What's the story
Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has made a jaw-dropping prediction about India's 15-year-old batting prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The cricketing legend took to social media to forecast that Sooryavanshi would score an unprecedented 500 runs in a Test match within the next five years. The bold prediction comes after the teen's record-breaking double-century in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament.
Twitter Post
Pietersen's prediction for Sooryavanshi
Here’s a shout — Vaibhav will score a 500 in a Test Match within the next 5yrs!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 26, 2026
Stellar performance
Sooryavanshi breaks List A record with double-century
Sooryavanshi's innings against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was nothing short of phenomenal.
He scored a staggering 204 off just 53 balls, hitting 28 sixes and 7 fours in the process.
The youngster hammered the fastest century, 150, and double-century in List A history.
His 28 sixes are also the most by a player in a professional game.
Rising star
Other records held by Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi's stellar performance has been instrumental in India's cricketing success. He scored a whopping 175 runs in India's Under-19 World Cup final victory back in February.
The young talent also made waves during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and became the youngest player to represent India in a full international match.
Despite his immense potential, Sooryavanshi has been used sparingly by the management in senior T20I matches and is yet to play an ODI or Test for India.
Teenager's statement
I can adapt my game: Sooryavanshi
Despite the limited opportunities, Sooryavanshi remains confident of his abilities.
"Even after the IPL, I said in my interview that I can play all three formats. I can adapt my game according to the situation and have enough control over it," he had said in an interview shared by BCCI.
Notably, Sooryavanshi has a staggering strike rate of 193.04 in 50-over cricket.