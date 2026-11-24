Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams fastest List A double-century, breaks records
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to break records in white-ball cricket, with the latest being the fastest-ever List A ton and double-century. The Indian teen sensation achieved this feat during the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match against the UAE in Doha on Tuesday. Sooryavanshi reached his ton off just 28 balls, breaking several records. He later recorded the fastest 150 and 200 in List A cricket. With this, India A chased down 250 in just 14.2 overs.
Score
Sooryavanshi rewrites records
Sooryavanshi came out all guns blazing, demolishing the UAE bowling attack. He single-handedly chased down the majority of the total.
The left-handed dasher hammered a blistering 204 off 53 balls (7 fours and 28 sixes). His strike rate was a staggering 384.91.
Sooryavanshi took 28 balls for his ton, 40 for his 150, and 52 for his double-century, all fastest in List A cricket.
Team achievement
Sooryavanshi sets new record for fastest team hundred
Sooryavanshi's blistering innings also helped India A set a new record for the fastest team century in List A one-day cricket.
The left-handed opener smashed three sixes in the first over bowled by Zahid Ali, helping his side reach 100 in just five overs.
This was quicker than New Zealand's previous record of reaching 100 in 6.3 overs against Sri Lanka in Christchurch back in 2015.
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Record 28 sixes
According to Cricbuzz, Sooryavanshi's 28 sixes are the most by a player in an innings in professional cricket. The previous highest was 26 by Tanmay Agarwal for Hyderabad against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy.
Match details
UAE set a target of 250 runs
Sooryavanshi's record-breaking knock came as the UAE set a target of 250 in 50 overs.
Former Indian domestic player Harpreet Singh Bhatia was instrumental in their innings with a career-best knock of 130 off 144 balls.
He was well supported by Muhammad Shahdad (28), Ethan D'Souza (25), and Basil Hameed (36*), who helped rebuild the innings after early wickets.
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India A's record-breaking chase
Acing the record-breaking chase, India A secure a place in the semi-finals. Sooryavanshi's explosive start turned the chase into a record-breaking spectacle, getting India home in just 14.2 overs, the quickest in List A cricket (200-plus totals).