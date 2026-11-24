Sooryavanshi came out all guns blazing, demolishing the UAE bowling attack. He single-handedly chased down the majority of the total.

The left-handed dasher hammered a blistering 204 off 53 balls (7 fours and 28 sixes). His strike rate was a staggering 384.91.

Sooryavanshi took 28 balls for his ton, 40 for his 150, and 52 for his double-century, all fastest in List A cricket.