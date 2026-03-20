Will Sam Curran and Lockie Ferguson feature in IPL 2026?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are facing a major setback ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign. England all-rounder Sam Curran is likely to miss the entire season due to a suspected groin injury. The news comes as a major blow for RR, who were looking forward to Curran's debut after acquiring him from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a trade deal last November. Meanwhile, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson is set to miss the early stages of IPL 2026 for Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Previous performance Last appearance in World Cup semi-final Curran last played on March 5 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against India. He had joined RR from CSK in a trade deal that also saw Ravindra Jadeja move to RR for India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. Notably, this would have been Curran's first season with RR after starting his IPL career with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2019.

Replacement search RR explore options for replacement As per ESPNcricinfo, with Curran's absence, RR are on the lookout for a replacement. The franchise has explored several options, including Donovan Ferreira, a power-hitter who bowls off-spin. Ferreira was also traded to RR at his base price of ₹1 crore from Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2026 auction last year.

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Performance stats Curran's T20I stats for England and IPL performance Curran has been a key player for England in T20Is, taking 66 wickets in 75 matches and scoring 696 runs in 49 innings. In the IPL, he has played for PBKS and CSK, amassing 997 runs and taking 54 wickets in 64 matches. His absence from IPL 2026 will be a major loss for RR as he was expected to play a crucial role with both bat and ball.

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Ferguson Ferguson eyes latter stages of the IPL Ferguson, who recently became a father, wants to spend time with his family before potentially linking up with PBKS for the latter half of the tournament. "Just had a wee son, trying to spend as much time as I can at home and help the wife out," Ferguson said in Auckland before the third T20I against South Africa. "I'll have a few weeks off after this, before sort of heading to the later stages of the IPL and away for the winter."