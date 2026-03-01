IPL 2026: Key LSG players to watch out for

Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to claim their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) honor in the upcoming 2026 season. Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, LSG finished 7th last season. Before that, under KL Rahul, they claimed two 3rd-placed finishes and a 7th-placed finish. A lot of hope is riding in on LSG as they need to showcase their potential. Here's more.

#1 Rishabh Pant will want to lead from the front Skipper Pant will be keen to lead his side well and make them a solid unit. Former Delhi Capitals ace Pant owns 3,553 IPL runs from 125 games at 34.16 (100s: 2, 50s: 19). With the bat, Pant had a sorry debut season for LSG, scoring 269 runs at 24.45 last season. He would need to make amends and make his presence felt.

#2 Nicholas Pooran can ace the challenge Nicholas Pooran smashed 524 runs last season from 14 matches at 43.66. He smashed 40 sixes. In the premier tournament, Pooran owns 2,293 runs from 90 matches at 34.22 (50s: 14). He owns a total of 167 sixes. Overall in T20s, the dasher has managed 10,371 runs from 443 games (416 innings) at 29.97 (50s: 63, 100s: 4). He has smashed 712 sixes.

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#3 Mitchell Marsh has solid experience on offer Australian powerhouse Mitchell Marsh is another player known for his aggressive cricket. The LSG batter hit 37 sixes in IPL 2025. He scored 627 runs from 13 matches at 48.23. In the IPL, Marsh, who has represented six teams, owns 75 maximums and has scored 1,292 runs. Overall in the 20-over format, the Aussie star is one shy of 300 sixes (299).

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