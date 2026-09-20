Why Shubman Gill among others could miss two NZ ODIs
What's the story
India might be short of their star players in the ODI leg, comprising five games, of the New Zealand tour later this year. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj were expected to play both ODIs and Tests in the upcoming multi-format series against New Zealand. However, according to Dainik Jagran, they are now likely to be rested for the final two games to prepare for the Tests.
Leadership change
Iyer likely to lead ODI side
If Gill misses the aforementioned games, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will take charge of the ODI squad.
Some reports also suggest that the coaching staff could be divided into two groups. While some members will stay back for the final two games, the others head to Wellington early to prepare for the first Test.
Schedule scrutiny
Team management not consulted over schedule
The cramped schedule has raised questions over the decision-makers, especially since it impacts a series crucial for India's 2027 ODI World Cup preparations.
The report further states that this situation could have been avoided if T20Is were scheduled after the ODIs, as there is less overlap between T20I and Test squads.
Additionally, it claims that team management was not consulted while finalizing the schedule.
Schedule
India's white-ball schedule
The full white-ball schedule is as follows:
1st T20I on October 22 in Christchurch.
2nd T20I on October 24 in Christchurch.
3rd T20I on October 27 in Wellington.
4th T20I on October 30 in Auckland.
5th T20I on November 1 in Hamilton.
1st ODI on November 4 in Auckland.
2nd ODI on November 7 in Wellington.
3rd ODI on November 10 in Hamilton.
4th ODI on November 13 in Tauranga.
5th ODI on November 16 in Tauranga.
Information
Schedule of Test series
The two Test matches will begin on November 19 and 27 in Wellington and Christchurch, respectively. This series will be important for both New Zealand and India ahead of the 2027 ICC World Test Championship final.